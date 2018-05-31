Chilosi (restauratrice): “Statua danneggiata da spostamenti secoli scorsi”  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


La Santa Bibiana era già stata rimossa in passato dall’altare della chiesetta e ricollocata in una posizione sbagliata a causa di un danno al basamento 

