Picchia l’amante della moglie, poi la violenta  

Ha sorpreso la moglie in auto con l’amante: prima ha picchiato entrambi e poi, una volta rientrato a casa, ha violentato la moglie. E’ accaduto in un paese della provincia di Arezzo. Sul posto sono intervenuti i carabinieri che hanno arrestato l’uomo, un 37enne. Marito e moglie, da quanto si apprende, erano già separati di fatto. Tra i reati contestati anche la violenza sessuale. Il gip ha convalidato l’arresto disponendo la custodia cautelare in carcere.
