Picchia l’amante della moglie, poi la violenta  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Ha sorpreso la moglie in auto con l’amante: prima ha picchiato entrambi e poi, una volta rientrato a casa, ha violentato la moglie. E’ accaduto in un paese della provincia di Arezzo. Sul posto sono intervenuti i carabinieri che hanno arrestato l’uomo, un 37enne. Marito e moglie, da quanto si apprende, erano già separati di fatto. Tra i reati contestati anche la violenza sessuale. Il gip ha convalidato l’arresto disponendo la custodia cautelare in carcere.  

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.