Carburanti, prezzi fermi  

Ancora un giorno di quiete per i prezzi consigliati dei carburanti alla pompa. Quotazioni dei prodotti raffinati in Mediterraneo di nuovo in salita. Queste sono le medie dei prezzi praticati comunicati dai gestori all’Osservatorio prezzi del ministero dello Sviluppo economico ed elaborati dalla Staffetta, rilevati alle 8 di ieri mattina su circa 14mila impianti: benzina self service a 1,649 euro/litro (+1 millesimo, pompe bianche 1,625), diesel a 1,523 euro/litro (+1, pompe bianche 1,502). Benzina servito a 1,763 euro/litro (+2, pompe bianche 1,667), diesel a 1,641 euro/litro (+2, pompe bianche 1,544). Gpl a 0,636 euro/litro (invariato, pompe bianche 0,623), metano a 0,963 euro/kg (invariato, pompe bianche 0,954).
