Travolto davanti all’asilo, grave bimbo  

Un bambino di cinque anni è rimasto gravemente ferito dopo essere stato travolto da un’auto davanti all’asilo che frequentava. L’incidente è avvenuto intorno alle 8.15 di stamattina a Milano. Sul posto è intervenuto il personale del 118 con un’ambulanza e un’automedica. Il bimbo è stato trasferito all’ospedale di Niguarda in codice rosso. 

