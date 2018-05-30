Donna trovata morta in casa  

Una donna è stata trovata morta nella sua abitazione a Pescara. Le cause del decesso non sono ancora chiare e i carabinieri stanno effettuando le indagini e gli accertamenti di rito. Oltre ai carabinieri sul posto è intervenuto il personale del 118 che ha potuto solo constatare la morte della donna e il medico legale.
