Donna trovata morta in casa  

Una donna è stata trovata morta nella sua abitazione a Pescara. Le cause del decesso non sono ancora chiare e i carabinieri stanno effettuando le indagini e gli accertamenti di rito. Oltre ai carabinieri sul posto è intervenuto il personale del 118 che ha potuto solo constatare la morte della donna e il medico legale.  

