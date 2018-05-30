Isis rivendica attentato a Liegi  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

L’Isis ha rivendicato l’attentato di ieri a Liegi, dove un assalitore ha ucciso due poliziotte e uno studente di 22 anni. “L’autore dell’attacco a Liegi in Belgio è un soldato dell’Is”, il testo del comunicato pubblicato da Amaq. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.