Cade in torrente per fare un video: 20enne muore  

Pare stesse cercando di fare un video mentre saltava la cascata il ventenne, morto questo pomeriggio ad Almese. E’ caduto in un torrente in località Goja del Pis, dove il fiume crea una cascata con un laghetto al di sotto. Il giovane sarebbe scivolato cadendo in acqua e non sarebbe più riuscito a risalire. A recuperare il corpo i vigili del fuoco che hanno lavorato a lungo perché la zona è impervia e il torrente è ingrossato a causa delle piogge. Con la giovane vittima c’era un coetaneo, sotto shock ma senza ferite,  che è stato portato in ospedale a Rivoli. Secondo una prima ricostruzione, pare la vittima volesse saltare la cascata e fare un filmato. Sull’episodio indagano i carabinieri di Rivoli. 

