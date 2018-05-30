Piazza Armerina, fabbro accoltellato, muore in ospedale

Un fabbro di 44 anni è morto dissanguato in ospedale dopo essere stato accoltellato a Piazza Armerina, nell’ennese. Il delitto, secondo gli investigatori sarebbe stato provocato per dissidi in campo lavorativo. La polizia ha fermato un uomo di 52 anni con l’accusa di omicidio. La vittima è Enrico Coco che apparteneva ad una famiglia di fabbri da più generazioni. L’artigiano stava facendo dei lavori in una proprietà del presunto assassino.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.