Piazza Armerina, fabbro accoltellato, muore in ospedale

Un fabbro di 44 anni è morto dissanguato in ospedale dopo essere stato accoltellato a Piazza Armerina, nell’ennese. Il delitto, secondo gli investigatori sarebbe stato provocato per dissidi in campo lavorativo. La polizia ha fermato un uomo di 52 anni con l’accusa di omicidio. La vittima è Enrico Coco che apparteneva ad una famiglia di fabbri da più generazioni. L’artigiano stava facendo dei lavori in una proprietà del presunto assassino.

