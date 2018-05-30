Tragedia nel messinese, uomo scivola nel laghetto e muore

Tragedia nel messinese, dove un uomo e’ morto annegato dopo essere scivolato in un laghetto artificiale. E’ accaduto in contrada Porta Leone, in territorio di Santa Lucia del Mela, dove si era recato in gita insieme alla famiglia. La vittima e’ Mario P., di 34 anni. A lanciare l’allarme e’ stata la moglie, che avrebbe assistito alla scena. Sul posto sono intervenuti i carabinieri ed i sommozzatori del nucleo di Catania per recuperare il corpo. L’uomo che non sapeva nuotare, secondo una ricostruzione degli investigatori, si sarebbe avvicinato troppo alla sponda viscida del laghetto scivolando nello specchio d’acqua. (ITALPRESS).

