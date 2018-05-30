FederlegnoArredo, no anticipo normativa Usa  

Settore a rischio a causa dell’entrata in vigore negli Usa, al prossimo 1° giugno, del regolamento relativo all’emissione di formaldeide dai prodotti compositi del legno che introduce specifici limiti di emissione di formaldeide, nonché obblighi di certificazione e di etichettatura per tali prodotti. 

