Cottarelli al lavoro   

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Il premier incaricato Carlo Cottarelli è rientrato alla Camera, dopo circa mezz’ora di colloquio informale al Quirinale. Il premier incaricato in giornata dovrebbe rendere nota la lista dei ministri sebbene il percorso si presenti molto complicato per la mancanza dei numeri necessari in Parlamento. Intanto nelle ultime ore è riemersa, a sorpresa, l’ipotesi di un governo giallo-verde. M5S e Lega starebbero lavorando alla riproposizione dello schema (già sottoposto al Quirinale) che vede il prof. Giuseppe Conte nelle vesti di premier di un governo politico sostenuto da M5S e Lega, ma, ovviamente, questa volta senza Paolo Savona all’Economia. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.