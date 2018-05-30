Cottarelli al lavoro   

Il premier incaricato Carlo Cottarelli è rientrato alla Camera, dopo circa mezz’ora di colloquio informale al Quirinale. Il premier incaricato in giornata dovrebbe rendere nota la lista dei ministri sebbene il percorso si presenti molto complicato per la mancanza dei numeri necessari in Parlamento. Intanto nelle ultime ore è riemersa, a sorpresa, l’ipotesi di un governo giallo-verde. M5S e Lega starebbero lavorando alla riproposizione dello schema (già sottoposto al Quirinale) che vede il prof. Giuseppe Conte nelle vesti di premier di un governo politico sostenuto da M5S e Lega, ma, ovviamente, questa volta senza Paolo Savona all’Economia.
