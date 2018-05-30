Esce nelle sale “Lazzaro Felice” di Alice Rohrwacher  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

La storia di un’amicizia tra Lazzaro, un contadino ingenuo e naif, e Tancredi. E’ ‘Lazzaro Felice’, il nuovo film di Alice Rohrwacher, con la sorella Alba e Adriano Tardiolo nel cast. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.