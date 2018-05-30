Il capo della Magliana Abbatino si confessa nel libro “La verità del freddo”  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Raffaella Fanelli, giornalista, intervista ‘ex capo della banda della Magliana Maurizio Abbatino. La storia. I delitti. I retroscena. Una vicenda che affonda le origini nella Roma degli anni 70 – 80, dove comandava la banda della Magliana e che arriva fino ad oggi. Fino a Mafia Capitale. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.