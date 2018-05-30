“Prima della notte”’, la storia di Pippo Fava nel film di Vicari  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


A ‘Prima della notte’ di Daniele Vicari il primo Nastro d’Argento della legalità. Il film racconta l’avventura umana e professionale di Pippo Fava, il giornalista catanese ucciso dalla mafia. 

