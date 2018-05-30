Musa Tv n. 22 del 30 maggio 2018  

A Nepi si torna per 23 giorni nel Medioevo; “Prima della notte”’, la storia di Pippo Fava nel film di Vicari; Il capo della Magliana Abbatino si confessa nel libro “La verità del freddo”; Esce nelle sale “Lazzaro Felice” di Alice Rohrwacher 

