Mattarella meets Croatian counterpart  

Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday met Croatia’s head of state Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, where the two top officials had lunch, said a statement from Mattarella’s office. 

Italy’s deputy foreign minister Vincenzo Amendola also attended the meeting, the statement added. 

During her visit to Rome, Grabar-Kitarovic also held talks with Italian Senate speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati the Senate said. Alberti Casellati is Italy’s second most senior official after Mattarella. 

Grabar-Kitarovic, a Croatian politician and diplomat was in 2015 the first woman to be elected president of Croatia, which held its first multi-party elections in 1990.  

