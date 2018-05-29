Borsa, Milano di nuovo a picco  

Ennesima giornata da incubo sui mercati in attesa che l’Italia abbia un nuovo Governo. Lo spread tra Btp a 10 anni e Bund tedeschi chiude a 303 punti con un rendimento del 3,3%, ai massimi dal 2013, dopo aver messo a segno una vorticosa altalena questa mattina, allargandosi di oltre 70 punti in poche ore. Il panico sull’obbligazionario ha scatenato le vendite sulla Borsa di Milano, che al termine della giornata lascia sul terreno il 2,65% a 21.350 punti. Per il Ftse Mib, che torna ai minimi da luglio 2017, è la quinta seduta consecutiva di ribasso. 

