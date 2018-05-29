Filippone ha sedato la figlia prima di lanciarla dal viadotto  

La piccola Ludovica Filipponi, di 10 anni, fu sedata dal padre Fausto prima di essere lanciata dal cavalcavia della A14 la mattina di domenica 20 maggio scorso. Come si ricorderà, l’uomo in mattinata aveva spinto la moglie giù da un balcone di una palazzina di Chieti scalo e nel pomeriggio, dopo circa sette ore di trattative, si lasciò andare dal viadotto trovando la morte sul colpo. Le prime risultanze degli esami tossicologici hanno confermato che nel corpo della piccola è stato trovato un quantitativo notevole di benzodiazepine. 

