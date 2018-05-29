Libyan factions ‘agree 10 December date for national polls’  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Libya’s rival political forces have agreed to hold parliamentary and presidential elections in the turmoil-wracked North African country on 10 December, United Nations backed premier Fayez al-Sarraj’s advisor tweeted on Tuesday.

Libya’s rival governments in the east and west have also agreed to “finalise the constitutional basis for the elections” by 16 September, added the tweet from Taher al-Sonni.

The accords were reached during a UN-backed conference in Paris at the Elysee – the French presidential palace – on Tuesday, according to Sonni.

Besides Sarraj, the powerful eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar, the speaker of theTobruk parliament, Aqila Saleh, and Khalid al-Mishri, head of Libya’s High Council of State advisory body, are attending the Paris meeting.

Representatives of Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates, which have backed Haftar and the rival administration in Tobruk in the east, are also taking part in the conference, as well UN special envoy Ghassan Salame.

