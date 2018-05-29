Direttore Generale degli scavi racconta drammatico ritrovamento  

In un video il Direttore Generale degli del Parco Archeologico di Pompei racconta il drammatico ritrovamento dello scheletro di un uomo in fuga dall’eruzione del Vesuvio, falciato dalla nube piroclastica prodotta dal vulcano e schiacciato da un elemento architettonico caduto per effetto della stessa nube. 

