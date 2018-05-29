Asta Bot, rendimento vola  

Nella prima asta di titoli di Stato italiani dopo la crisi politica scoppiata domenica scorsa il mercato lancia un messaggio chiarissimo: infatti il Tesoro è riuscito a collocare tutti i 5,5 miliardi di Bot a 6 mesi offerti ma solo con un balzo di ben 163 punti del rendimento che tocca l’1,213%. Appena un mese fa, nell’ultima asta di questo tipo, il rendimento era stato ancora negativo, -0,421%. Piuttosto bassa la domanda pari a 6,54 miliardi (rapporto di copertura 1,19).
