Asta Bot, rendimento vola  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Nella prima asta di titoli di Stato italiani dopo la crisi politica scoppiata domenica scorsa il mercato lancia un messaggio chiarissimo: infatti il Tesoro è riuscito a collocare tutti i 5,5 miliardi di Bot a 6 mesi offerti ma solo con un balzo di ben 163 punti del rendimento che tocca l’1,213%. Appena un mese fa, nell’ultima asta di questo tipo, il rendimento era stato ancora negativo, -0,421%. Piuttosto bassa la domanda pari a 6,54 miliardi (rapporto di copertura 1,19). 

