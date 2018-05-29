Il meteo di domani, 30 maggio  

Al Nord: nuovo impulso instabile con rovesci e temporali in propagazione da ovest a est entro sera, fenomeni anche localmente intensi. Al Centro: instabile sulla Toscana e dal pomeriggio anche su Umbria, dorsale e alto Lazio. In prevalenza soleggiato sulle regioni adriatiche. Al Sud: prevale il sole salvo locale e isolata instabilità diurna lungo la dorsale appenninica campana. Venti: deboli di direzione variabile. Mari: mosso il canale di Sardegna. Calmi o poco mossi i restanti mari. Temperature: stazionarie.  

