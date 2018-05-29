Il meteo di domani, 30 maggio  

Al Nord: nuovo impulso instabile con rovesci e temporali in propagazione da ovest a est entro sera, fenomeni anche localmente intensi. Al Centro: instabile sulla Toscana e dal pomeriggio anche su Umbria, dorsale e alto Lazio. In prevalenza soleggiato sulle regioni adriatiche. Al Sud: prevale il sole salvo locale e isolata instabilità diurna lungo la dorsale appenninica campana. Venti: deboli di direzione variabile. Mari: mosso il canale di Sardegna. Calmi o poco mossi i restanti mari. Temperature: stazionarie.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.