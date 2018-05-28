Milano, nuovo crollo  

Nuovo crollo per la Borsa di Milano, che brucia quanto guadagnato dal 4 marzo. Il Ftse Mib cede oltre il 2 per cento, recuperando dai minimi di giornata. Lo spread tra Btp e Bund tedeschi chiude a 235 punti, con un rendimento del 2,69%, di nuovo ai massimi dalla fine del 2013: da qui, le tensioni sul settore bancario, il più venduto sulla piazza di Milano.  

