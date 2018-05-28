Milano, nuovo crollo  

Nuovo crollo per la Borsa di Milano, che brucia quanto guadagnato dal 4 marzo. Il Ftse Mib cede oltre il 2 per cento, recuperando dai minimi di giornata. Lo spread tra Btp e Bund tedeschi chiude a 235 punti, con un rendimento del 2,69%, di nuovo ai massimi dalla fine del 2013: da qui, le tensioni sul settore bancario, il più venduto sulla piazza di Milano.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.