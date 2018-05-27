13enne ricoverato in coma etilico, alcool e droga, indagini dei CC

Un 13enne è ricoverato in prognosi  riservata all’ospedale pediatrico Santobono di Napoli dopo essere  finito in coma etilico ieri sera. Il giovane, di San Sebastiano al  Vesuvio (Napoli), è stato trovato riverso in strada nel suo comune ed  è subito scattata la segnalazione al 118, che ha poi allertato i  Carabinieri. I militari lo hanno identificato informando i genitori,  mentre l’ambulanza lo ha trasportato subito al Santobono. Il 13enne è  risultato positivo anche all’uso di cannabis. I Carabinieri hanno  avviato accertamenti per ricostruire quanto avvenuto ieri sera, con  chi abbia trascorso la serata e dove si sia procurato alcol e droga.        (Zca/Adnkronos)

