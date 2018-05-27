13enne ricoverato in coma etilico, alcool e droga, indagini dei CC

Un 13enne è ricoverato in prognosi riservata all’ospedale pediatrico Santobono di Napoli dopo essere finito in coma etilico ieri sera. Il giovane, di San Sebastiano al Vesuvio (Napoli), è stato trovato riverso in strada nel suo comune ed è subito scattata la segnalazione al 118, che ha poi allertato i Carabinieri. I militari lo hanno identificato informando i genitori, mentre l’ambulanza lo ha trasportato subito al Santobono. Il 13enne è risultato positivo anche all’uso di cannabis. I Carabinieri hanno avviato accertamenti per ricostruire quanto avvenuto ieri sera, con chi abbia trascorso la serata e dove si sia procurato alcol e droga. (Zca/Adnkronos)
