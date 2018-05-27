Francia, si ribalta bus di tifosi: 3 morti  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Tre morti, undici feriti gravi e altri 17 feriti lievi. E’ il bilancio di un incidente di autobus avvenuto nella notte in Francia. Il mezzo – si legge sui siti francesi – si è ribaltato poco dopo le 23 sull’autostrada A7, all’altezza di Chantemerle-les-Blés, nella Drôme. Sul mezzo viaggiavano 30 tifosi, di cui 18 minorenni, della squadra di rugby di Beaucaire, nel Gard, che rientravano da una partita disputata a Lione. L’autista del bus è morto sul colpo e, secondo una prima ricostruzione, un problema a una gomma potrebbe essere all’origine dell’incidente. 

REDAZIONE

