Milano ancora in rosso con banche, vola lo spread  

Le Borse europee tengono, mentre Milano perde ancora terreno sulle incertezze legate al nuovo esecutivo Lega-M5S. L’indice Ftse Mib cede l’1,54%; lo spread tra Btp e Bund sale a 206 punti base e torna ai livelli segnati nell’aprile. Debole Parigi -0,11%, in progresso Londra +0,18% e Francoforte +0,65%, male Madrid -1,70% sul rischio di instabilità politica. A Piazza Affari tonfo per il comparto bancario. Maglia nera per Banco Bpm che cede il 7,34%, Finecobank, Mps e Mediobanca perdono oltre 4 punti percentuali, male anche Unicredit e Intesa Sanpaolo. Segno meno anche per Eni, Tenaris e Italgas, sulla parità invece Generali e Fca. Miglior performance per Moncler +3,78%, ben comprati Leonardo, Campari e Pirelli.
