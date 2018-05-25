Italy’s envoy to US visits navy frigate  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Italy’s ambassador to the United States, Armando Varricchio has visited the Italian Navy’s class FREMM frigate in Norfolk, on the occasion of her first US campaign, the foreign ministry said on Friday in a statement.

Norfolk, where the US Naval Station and the Allied Command Transformation (ACT) of NATO are headquartered, is the first stop of the frigate’s US itinerary and will be followed by Baltimore, New York and Boston, the ministry said.

The ‘Alpino’ frigate’s presence in the US and the joint exercises with the US Navy, before arriving in Norfolk “are a tangible demonstration of the strong Italian and American commitment to international security,” the ministry stated.

“The ‘Alpino’ built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and delivered to the Italian Navy in 2016, “represents the extraordinary combination of technology, innovation and tradition that has always distinguished Italy, its Armed Forces and defence industry,” read the statement.

During his visit to the frigate, Varricchio recalled the “precious contribution of the Italian Navy to the security of our country and of the international community, in the framework of numerous missions from the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea”.

After saluting the ‘Alpino’s crew, ambassador Varricchio met the US Fleet Forces commander, Admiral Christopher Grady, and ACT commander, General Denis Mercier.

Varricchio’s visit underlined the importance of bilateral cooperation between Rome and Washington and within the Alliance to successfully address present and future challenges, the ministry said.

