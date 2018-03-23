Senate fails to elect speaker amid political deadlock  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Italy’s Senate on Friday failed to elect a speaker after in an initial round of voting during in first sitting since the 4 inconclusive 4 March national election which produced a hung parliament. 

A total of 312 blank ballots were cast in the 315-seat chamber, which also counts six life Senators. Four Senators received one vote each – including former Senate whip Paolo Romani. 

The vote came amid political stalemate after a deal between the centre right – including the far-right League – the alliance that won the biggest share of votes in the national election – and the grassroots Five-Star Movement – the party that won the most parliamentary seats – to give the Senate speakership to Romani broke down Thursday. 

Five-Star rejected Romani – the League’s centre-right alliance partner Forza Italia’s candidate for Senate speaker – due to his binding conviction for embezzlement. 

A second round of voting to elect a Senate speaker was due to be held later on Friday. 

In a first round of voting earlier on Friday, the 630-member lower house of parliament also failed to elect a speaker. 

Both Five Star, as the largest single party after the vote, and the League, the leader of the winning centre-right coalition, are laying claim to a first bid to form a government. 

President Sergio Mattarella is due to start his consultations with party leaders in early April, one of whom he will invite to try and form a coalition government. 

