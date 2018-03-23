Alitalia ‘losing far less money than before’ says Calenda  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Italy’s ailing flagship carrier Alitalia is now losing much less money and the government is trying to sell the company – a task made more complex by the inconclusive national election on 4 March, industrial development minister Carlo Calenda tweeted on Friday.

“Alitalia is losing far less money than before and we are trying to sell it. Given the political situation, this is not straightforward,” Calenda wrote in response to a query from another Twitter user.

Alitalia’s bankruptcy commissioners are working towards an April 30 deadline to assess offers for the airline, which has rarely made a profit in its 70-year history. It entered administration last year after workers rejected a rescue plan involving job and salary cuts.

Italian political parties are currently in negotiations after an election that produced a hung parliament as voters swung away from the main established parties and backed newer, populist parties.

President Sergio Mattarella is due to start his consultations with party leaders in early April, one of whom he will invite to try and form a coalition government.

