IS, Al-Qaeda, still operating in Libya says UN envoy  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

The Islamic State jihadist group and the Al-Qaeda terror network are still embedded in Libya, have carried out recent attacks and continue to perpetrate human rights abuses in the conflict-wracked country, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

“There are causes for concern in Libya: ISIL and Al-Qaeda continue to maintain a presence and have conducted recent attacks,” UN envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salame tweeted from the UNSMIL mission’s account.

“Armed groups, including those integrated into state structures, continue to operate outside of the law, perpetrating human rights abuses,” the tweet added.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.