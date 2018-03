🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Fonte: adnkronos.com

Italy’s prime minister Paolo Gentiloni will on Tuesday present an annual environmental report at the Italian lower house of parliament in Rome, his office stated.

Gentiloni will unveil the 2018 ‘National System for the Protection of the Environment report’ issued by Italy’s Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA), the statement said.

