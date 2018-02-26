Berlusconi Italy’s most credible leader says Tajani  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Former conservative prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is Italy’s most credible, moderate leader, European Parliament president Antonio Tajani said on Monday

“We no longer have any great leaders. The centre-right managed to have a leader like Berlusconi. Even abroad, they have realised that he is the most credible leader of moderate politics in Italy,” Tajani stated.

“Without identity and ideals, politics becomes a power struggle. And with ideals, there are no leaders any more,” Tajani said in Rome at a book launch.

A national election is taking place in Italy on Sunday which could produce a hung parliament. But Berlusconi’s centre-right bloc has a clear lead among the country’s main political forces, according to opinion polls.

Berlusconi, 81 is barred from holding political office due to a binding conviction for tax fraud but still helms his Forza Italia part. In a radio interview last week, he said Tajani would be a strong pick to lead Italy’s government if the centre-right win a majority of parliamentary seats.

Bersluconi’s coalition has around 35 percent, followed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement at just under 30 percent, with centre-left premier Paolo Gentiloni’s ruling centre-left Democratic Party on around 28 percent according to a final batch of surveys published on 16 February.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.