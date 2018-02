VWR, Part of Avantor, Recognizes Top Suppliers for Their Continual Focus on Excellence at Americas and European Sales Conferences  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Fonte: adnkronos.com

“We are honored to recognize our suppliers for their achievements this past year,” shared Michael Stubblefield, CEO, Avantor. “Their continued dedication ensures we provide innovative solutions to meet our customers’ needs.”

The following suppliers were recognized for providing true solutions to our customers through quality products, services and active support to our Sales organization:

In addition to the supplier awards, these conferences provide an opportunity for VWR’s sales organization and suppliers to connect and collaborate on how to best support customer needs. Suppliers who attended the conference trained the VWR sales team on the latest product innovations and collaborated on customer solutions during the Supplier Fair.

About VWRAcquired by Avantor in 2017 as a wholly-owned subsidiary, VWR serves as a leading global provider of product and service solutions to laboratory and production customers in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial, education, government and healthcare industries. The combined company is a trusted end-to-end partner to customers and suppliers from discovery to delivery. With operations in more than 30 countries and a diverse portfolio that includes more than four million branded and manufactured products, we enable customer success through innovation, cGMP manufacturing and comprehensive service offerings. Collectively, we set science in motion to create a better world. For more information visit www.settingscienceinmotion.com or vwr.com.

Media Contact:Valerie ColladoVWR, part of Avantor484.885.9338valerie_collado@vwr.com



Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/644836/ESC_Supplier_Award_for_Scientist_CROPPED.jpg Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/644837/ASC_Supplier_of_the_Year_Photo.jpg Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633679/VWR_Logo.jpg



Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.