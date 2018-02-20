Italy acts in its national interests – Gentiloni  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Italy is a country that defends its national interests, while favouring dialogue over nationalistic behaviour or threats, prime minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday

“Italy is committed to identifying and protecting its national interests,” Gentiloni said at the presentation in Rome of an annual report by the Italian government’s Security Intelligence Department (DIS)

“We are very far from interpreting the defence of our national interests in a nationalistic or threatening manner. That is not Italy,” Gentiloni went on.

“We are a country in favour of dialogue, but also one that knows how to protect its national interests,” he said.

