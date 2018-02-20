Italy must guard against ‘subversion’ says PM  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Intelligence agencies are on alert for a return of “subversion” in Italy, premier Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday, urging the country to keep up its guard against the risk of this “germ”.

“The intelligence agencies are looking out for a return of the germ of internal subversion,” Gentiloni said at a presentation in Rome of an annual government security report.

“We must remain vigilant, knowing that this threat may take a different form from the past,” he said.

“It must be vanquished once and for all,” Gentiloni underlined.

