Gentiloni to unveil security report  

Prime minister Paolo Gentiloni will on Tuesday present an annual security report prepared by the Italian government’s Security Intelligence Department (DIS), Gentiloni’s office said in a statement.

Gentiloni and DIS director general Alessandro Pansa will speak at the presentation, according to the statement issued on Monday.

DIS was created in 2007 as part of the reform of the Italian security services.

