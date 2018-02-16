Italy won’t elect populist or anti-EU govt in upcoming polls -Gentiloni  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Italy’s national election on 4 March will produce a stable government that will not be “dominated by populist or anti-European forces,” premier Paolo Gentiloni said on Friday in Berlin.

“One thing is certain, Italy will have a government that I believe will be stable, I don’t think there is any danger there will be a government dominated by populist or anti-European forces,” he stated.

Gentiloni made the remarks at a joint press conference after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

None of the main Italian parties or blocs are likely to win an absolute parliamentary majority, according to a final batch of opinion polls published on Friday.

Conservative former premier Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right bloc has a clear lead at around 35 percent, followed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement at just under 30 percent, with Gentiloni’s ruling centre-left Democratic Party on around 28 percent according to the surveys.

However Gentiloni was the most popular among all the party leaders, favoured by 47 percent of Italians, according to a poll by Ipsos for Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.