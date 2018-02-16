Italy won’t elect populist or anti-EU govt in upcoming polls -Gentiloni  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Italy’s national election on 4 March will produce a stable government that will not be “dominated by populist or anti-European forces,” premier Paolo Gentiloni said on Friday in Berlin. 

“One thing is certain, Italy will have a government that I believe will be stable, I don’t think there is any danger there will be a government dominated by populist or anti-European forces,” he stated. 

Gentiloni made the remarks at a joint press conference after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. 

None of the main Italian parties or blocs are likely to win an absolute parliamentary majority, according to a final batch of opinion polls published on Friday. 

Conservative former premier Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right bloc has a clear lead at around 35 percent, followed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement at just under 30 percent, with Gentiloni’s ruling centre-left Democratic Party on around 28 percent according to the surveys. 

However Gentiloni was the most popular among all the party leaders, favoured by 47 percent of Italians, according to a poll by Ipsos for Corriere della Sera newspaper.  

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.