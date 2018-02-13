Uzbekistan mulls sale of gold to foreigners  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Uzbekistan’s government will “over the next two months” decide whether to allow the sale of gold bars to foreign tourists and simplify procedures to export the ingots, the country’s embassy to Italy said on Tuesday.

“In the near future various sizes of gold plate – weighing from 10 to 200 grammes is forseen,” the embassy stated.

The value of jewels and precious objects exported from Uzbekistan to the United States is expected to reach almost 14 million dollars in 2020, according to the embassy.

