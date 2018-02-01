Egyptian deported on national security grounds  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Italian authorities on Thursday expelled a 23-year Egyptian after he told prison guards he wanted to “become a weapon” and commit “a spectacular act” on his release from jail, the interior ministry said.

The man was deported from Rome’s Fiumicino Airport aboard a flight to Cairo, the ministry stated.

When he was freed from prison in December, the Egyptian was held in a deportation centre in the northwest city of Turin pending his expulsion.

The Egyptian was the eighth suspected religious extremist to be deported from Italy and the 245th since January 2015, the according to the interior ministry.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.