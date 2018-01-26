Senate to host conference on Syria’s Kurdish-controlled border region  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

The Italian Senate will on Tuesday host a meeting on the Kurdish controlled border region of northern Syria, and the deadly military offensive launched there this month in the Afrin enclave by Turkey and allied Syrian rebel factions.

Roberto Cociancich, a Senator for Italy’s ruling centre-left Democratic Party will open the conference, whose speakers include Asiya Abdulla, joint president of the Movement for Democratic Society and former co-president of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), PYD Sweden member Shiyar Ali, Soran Ahmad, secretary of the Rome-based International Institute for Kurdish Culture, and Giuseppe Romanini, president of of the Inter-Parliamentary Group for Friendship with the Kurdish Population.

Kurdish politicians at the conference will urge the European Union and the international community to oppose Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip’s plan to drive out the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia from Afrin and push through Kurdish territory all the way to the Syrian border with Iraq.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.