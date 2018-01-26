‘Ceasefire agreement reached in eastern Ghouta’  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Syrian negotiations in Vienna between the opposition and the Syrian government reached an agreement Friday on a ceasefire in eastern Ghouta, al-Arabiya reported on its website.

Al-Arabiya said that the ceasefire would come into effect at 12pm on Friday local time but it is believed the deadline is midnight.

The government and the opposition agreed to allow humanitarian aid into the besieged areas and to conduct an exchange of detainees, the TV channel reported.

Earlier, the Syrian government delegation refused to enter into negotiations with the opposition on Thursday and accused United Nations envoy Staffan de Mistura of not being neutral, according to al-Arabiya.

