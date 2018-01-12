PLO to discuss Jerusalem at high-level meeting  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Top Palestinian leaders will on Sunday meet in Ramallah to mull their response to US president’s controversial recognition of Jerusalem last month as the Israeli capital, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Friday. The two-day meeting of the 121 member Palestinian Liberation Organisation’s Central Council in the West Bank city will begin late Sunday, with Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas expected to open with a brief address. Suspension of the PLO’s 1993 recognition of Israel is among options to be considered at the meeting, according to delegates. In a speech last month that strongly criticised Trump’s 6 December recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, Abbas said the Palestinians would no longer accept US mediation in the conflict with Israel. The PLO is the internationally recognised representative of the Palestinian people, and includes members of different parties.

