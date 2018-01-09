Lawmakers to vote on Niger mission next week  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Italy’s lower house of parliament will vote on a military mission to Niger on 17 January, party chief whips announced on Tuesday. The cabinet approved the Niger military training mission and four other overseas missions on 29 December as part of Italy’s 2018 international programme. The mission to Niger, which borders southern Libya, is part of joint European and US efforts to stabilise the region and boost the ability of Niger and other Sahel countries to maintain security and fight trafficking. Niger’s various police and special forces will receive training under the Italian capacity-building mission, according to a report in Rome’s Messaggero newspaper on Tuesday.

