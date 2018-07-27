Sistema Siracusa, al danno la beffa. Semmai sistema Amara

MARIKA CIRONE DI MARCO
Che lo si continui a chiamare” Sistema Siracusa”,quando  ad ogni giorno che passa e’ sempre piu’ chiaro che Siracusa e i siracusani sono vittime della diabolica macchinazione ordita ai loro danni da un reticolo fitto e maleodorante di interessi e di corruzione ,mi pare che aggiunga al danno la beffa. E credo che tutti quelli che in questa battaglia di legalita’ giudici, avvocati , funzionari , amministratori, con l’ex Sindaco della citta’ in testa, abbiano lottato a difesa degli interessi collettivi e della propria dignità , per primi sentano l’ingiustizia di questa definizione.
Non c’e’ mai stato un “Sistema Siracusa” , come e’ stato sorprendentemente divulgato in lungo e in largo, mettendo alla berlina il nome della citta’ .Semmai , come sempre più chiaramente e oggi definitivamente e’ apparso , con il suo sofisticato sistema a scatole cinesi il “Sistema Amara” :,ampio, ben rodato, pervasivo,basato su alleanze tra  pezzi di magistratura, di impresa , di politica, di mondo forense  in un rodeo che percorre l’Italia e finisce all’estero .
Le indagini della magistratura e le collaborazioni date dagli arrestati oggi restituiscono non solo pezzi di verità, che vanno componendo l’intricato mosaico, ma soprattutto ridanno orgoglio e dignità alla città e alla sua comunita’.
