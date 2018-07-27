Sistema Siracusa, al danno la beffa. Semmai sistema Amara

Che lo si continui a chiamare” Sistema Siracusa”,quando ad ogni giorno che passa e’ sempre piu’ chiaro che Siracusa e i siracusani sono vittime della diabolica macchinazione ordita ai loro danni da un reticolo fitto e maleodorante di interessi e di corruzione ,mi pare che aggiunga al danno la beffa. E credo che tutti quelli che in questa battaglia di legalita’ giudici, avvocati , funzionari , amministratori, con l’ex Sindaco della citta’ in testa, abbiano lottato a difesa degli interessi collettivi e della propria dignità , per primi sentano l’ingiustizia di questa definizione.
Non c’e’ mai stato un “Sistema Siracusa” , come e’ stato sorprendentemente divulgato in lungo e in largo, mettendo alla berlina il nome della citta’ .Semmai , come sempre più chiaramente e oggi definitivamente e’ apparso , con il suo sofisticato sistema a scatole cinesi il “Sistema Amara” :,ampio, ben rodato, pervasivo,basato su alleanze tra pezzi di magistratura, di impresa , di politica, di mondo forense in un rodeo che percorre l’Italia e finisce all’estero .
Le indagini della magistratura e le collaborazioni date dagli arrestati oggi restituiscono non solo pezzi di verità, che vanno componendo l’intricato mosaico, ma soprattutto ridanno orgoglio e dignità alla città e alla sua comunita’.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.
3rd Party Cookies
This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
Keeping this cookie enabled helps us to improve our website.
Please enable Strictly Necessary Cookies first so that we can save your preferences!