TAV, Muos, Ilva, Tap: le conversioni sotto traccia

Quelli che: siamo contro la Tav, ma non abbiamo mai detto una parola contro il secondo valico autostradale del Frejus, che passa lì vicino (i Tir sono meglio dei treni?); eravamo contro la TAP, ma stiamo scoprendo adesso che può essere strategica anche per alimentare l’Ilva; eravamo per chiudere l’Ilva senza se e senza ma, però stiamo scoprendo adesso che si può produrre acciaio in modo sostenibile; eravamo contro il Muos, a difesa della salute della popolazione, ma da quando siamo diventati culo e camicia con Trump pensiamo che qualche sacrificio anche i Niscemesi debbono farlo; eravamo contro il Mose, la più mostruosa delle opere, ma chi glielo dice ora al ministro Savona, che del Mose è stato uno dei massimi responsabili?
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.
3rd Party Cookies
This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
Keeping this cookie enabled helps us to improve our website.
Please enable Strictly Necessary Cookies first so that we can save your preferences!