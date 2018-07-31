TAV, Muos, Ilva, Tap: le conversioni sotto traccia

Da
FRANCESCO PIRO
-
0
2


Quelli che: siamo contro la Tav, ma non abbiamo mai detto una parola contro il secondo valico autostradale del Frejus, che passa lì vicino (i Tir sono meglio dei treni?); eravamo contro la TAP, ma stiamo scoprendo adesso che può essere strategica anche per alimentare l’Ilva; eravamo per chiudere l’Ilva senza se e senza ma, però stiamo scoprendo adesso che si può produrre acciaio in modo sostenibile; eravamo contro il Muos, a difesa della salute della popolazione, ma da quando siamo diventati culo e camicia con Trump pensiamo che qualche sacrificio anche i Niscemesi debbono farlo; eravamo contro il Mose, la più mostruosa delle opere, ma chi glielo dice ora al ministro Savona, che del Mose è stato uno dei massimi responsabili?
