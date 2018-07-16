Operazione Delirio, perquisizione e arresti a Palermo

Il Nucleo di Polizia Valutaria della Guardia di Finanza ha in corso dalle prime ore di questa mattina un’articolata operazione antimafia, coordinata dalla D.D.A. di Palermo. Sono in fase di esecuzione numerosi arresti, perquisizioni e sequestri di società e immobili per diversi milioni di euro.

