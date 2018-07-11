Gela, circonvenzione di incapaci e sfuttamento alla prostituzione, smacherata associazione. Tre arresti

Carabinieri stanno eseguendo, tra Gela e Niscemi, un’ordinanza di custodia cautelare in carcere e perquisizioni, disposte dalla Procura di Gela, per associazione a delinquere, circonvenzione di incapaci, induzione e sfruttamento della prostituzione. Nell’indagine, denominata San Giuseppe, i militari hanno ricostruito minacce e violenze subite da diverse vittime, nonché ingenti somme di denaro sottratte a anziani e spedite in Romania, smascherando l’associazione capeggiata da un italiano che si avvaleva di romeni

