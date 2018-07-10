Catania, massoneria e colletti bianchi per un buco da 10milioni in casa anziani, arresti

Operazione della Dia di Catania guidata da Renato Panvino, i suoi uomini insieme a quelli di Reggio Calabria, Palermo e Messina stanno eseguendo arresti per presunte distrazione di fondi di titolari di casa di cura per anziani disabili. Titolari che sarebbero legati alla massoneria e ad associazioni antimafia. Il ‘buco’ nella gestione dell”Istituto’ sarebbe di 10 milioni di euro. Il provvedimento restrittivo, emesso dal Gip nei confronti di cinque indagati nell’ambito di un’inchiesta sulla gestione di fondi regionali coordinata dal Procuratore Carmelo Zuccaro.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.