Catania, massoneria e colletti bianchi per un buco da 10milioni in casa anziani, arresti

Ambra Drago
Operazione della Dia di Catania guidata da Renato Panvino, i suoi uomini insieme a quelli di Reggio Calabria, Palermo e Messina  stanno eseguendo arresti per presunte distrazione di fondi di titolari di casa di cura per anziani disabili. Titolari che sarebbero legati alla massoneria e ad associazioni antimafia. Il ‘buco’ nella gestione dell”Istituto’ sarebbe di 10 milioni di euro. Il provvedimento restrittivo, emesso dal Gip nei confronti di cinque indagati nell’ambito di un’inchiesta sulla gestione di fondi regionali coordinata dal Procuratore Carmelo Zuccaro.

