Catania, spari al titolare di un’officina, è grave. Indaga la polizia

Un ventenne, Giovanni Vecchio, è stato ferito con un colpo di pistola sparato contro di lui mentre era vicino alla sua officina meccanica nello storico rione San Cristoforo di Catania. Il giovane, che non ha precedenti, è stato soccorso da un conoscente che lo ha portato nell’ospedale Vittorio Emanuele, dove è ricoverato con la prognosi riservata. La vittima non è stato in grado di fornire elementi utili alle indagini. Sul posto la polizia con personale della squadra mobile della Questura.
