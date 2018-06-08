Incidente sulla Palermo-Agrigento. Il bilancio è di quattro feriti

Incidente stradale sulla statale Palermo-Agrigento all’altezza di Misilmeri. Il bilancio è di quattro feriti; tre sono gli occupanti del furgone Iveco Daily e una donna alla guida della sua auto, una Ford Focus. Le indagini della Polstrada sono in corso  per chiarire l’esatta dinamica del sinistro.

